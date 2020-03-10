SASKATOON -- The second day of a first-degree murder trial in Saskatoon heard from a man who testified he witnessed the shooting.

Brandin Brick is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of James Chaisson, who was found dead Feb. 14, 2018.

Nathan Pelly told the court he was in a vehicle with the accused and two others. They had been consuming methamphetamine and travelling to different houses in the Riversdale and Pleasant Hill neighbourhoods, he said.

Pelly testified at one point in the evening of Feb. 13, 2018, Brick drove him and two others to the 7/11 on 22nd Street near Avenue P. and the group all went inside to buy slushies and cigarettes.

Security footage from the 7/11 shows 28-year-old Chaisson walking into the store, shortly after the accused and three others.

While inside Brick suddenly signaled all of them to leave the store, Pelly said.

The security footage shows Pelly leaving with Brick and the victim shortly after.

Pelly testified that once they were back in the vehicle in the 7/11 parking lot, Brick rolled down the window and told the victim to get in the car. Pelly said the victim seemed scared and reluctant to obey Brick’s order.

“(Brick) told him to get in the car and not to be scared,” Pelly said. “Obviously the guy was scared; I didn’t know who he was.”

Pelly told the court Brick pulled out a sawed-off .22 caliber shotgun, pointed it at Chaisson and demanded he get in the vehicle.

Once inside the car, Pelly testified that Brick drove onto 22nd Street and turned south on Avenue P. Moments later, Brick parked the vehicle, turned around and shot Chaisson once, Pelly said.

Pelly told the court Chaisson got out of the vehicle and started running down Avenue P.

Pelly said Brick then took them back to a home on Avenue S South, where they had been earlier in the night. Brick went into a room with another man and closed the door while Pelly sat waiting in the kitchen.

Pelly said Brick came out and told him to get cigarettes. Pelly said he got into the car and headed toward a gas station on Avenue P South and 20th Street. Pelly said on the way he saw what he thought were two people hiding behind a garbage can pointing something at him.

“I felt very scared so I drove off in another direction,” Pelly said, adding he went to a different gas station on 22nd Street and Whitney Avenue.

When he returned to the home where Brick was, Brick then asked Pelly to go to another man’s house to get hair clippers.

“I felt like something was going to happen to me so I ended up going to another house. I never physically made it into the home because I was fearful,” Pelly said.

Pelly told the court Brick was a member of the Terror Squad – but that he himself wasn't affiliated or a member of any Saskatoon street gang.

The trial is expected to continue all week at Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench. .