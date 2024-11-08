'Will be truly missed': Saskatoon market closes its doors

Saskatoon’s Pitchfork Market and Kitchen has closed its doors.

A sign posted on the market’s door says the business went into receivership, with MNP taking control.

Pitchfork Market announced the closure through a Facebook post Friday morning.

The post thanked customers, vendors, and employees for their support.

“Your support and loyalty have meant the world to us, and we couldn't have done it without you,” the post read.

Some commenters expressed sadness over the closure.

“This is so sad, I absolutely love shopping here. Thank you for such friendliness and excellent service,” one comment read.

“You will (be) truly missed. We shopped there weekly and appreciated the local meat choices and other locally produced products,” another comment read.