SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • 'Will be truly missed': Saskatoon market closes its doors

    Pitchfork Market and Kitchen has closed its doors. (Stacey Hein/CTV News) Pitchfork Market and Kitchen has closed its doors. (Stacey Hein/CTV News)
    Share

    Saskatoon’s Pitchfork Market and Kitchen has closed its doors.

    A sign posted on the market’s door says the business went into receivership, with MNP taking control.

    Pitchfork Market announced the closure through a Facebook post Friday morning.

    The post thanked customers, vendors, and employees for their support.

    “Your support and loyalty have meant the world to us, and we couldn't have done it without you,” the post read.

    Some commenters expressed sadness over the closure.

    “This is so sad, I absolutely love shopping here. Thank you for such friendliness and excellent service,” one comment read.

    “You will (be) truly missed. We shopped there weekly and appreciated the local meat choices and other locally produced products,” another comment read.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News