James Chaisson has been identified as the victim of Saskatoon’s first homicide of the year.

The 28-year-old died early Wednesday morning after police responded to a report of an injured man on the 100 block of Avenue P South.

Officers, police dogs and more than a dozen police cruisers were sent to the area. Chaisson died on scene.

One resident who spoke with CTV News late Wednesday morning said police found the body in front of her house. What appeared to be blood was on the sidewalk in front of the home.

Brandin Brick, a 26-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in the death, is still at large. A warrant for his arrest was issued Thursday.

Police said a search warrant executed by police on the 400 block of Avenue S South on Wednesday afternoon was in connection with the search for Brick, but no one or weapons were found in the home, according to police.

Police have yet to release specifics on the cause of Chaisson’s death or the nature of the injuries he sustained, but say the death is not believed to be random.

Brick is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call police.