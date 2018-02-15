

CTV Saskatoon





An arrest warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old man suspected of first-degree murder in Saskatoon.

City police say Brandin Cole Brick is wanted in connection with the death of a 28-year-old man early Wednesday morning on the 100 block Avenue P South.

Officers, police dogs and more than a dozen police cruisers were sent to the area, following a report of an injured man. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

One resident who spoke with CTV News said police found the body in front of her house.

What appeared to be blood was on the sidewalk in front of her home late Wednesday morning, but the scene had been cleared.

A search warrant executed on the 400 block of Avenue S South later in the afternoon was in connection with the search for Brick, but no one or weapons were found in the home, according to police.

Police have yet to release specifics on the cause of death or the nature of the man’s injuries, but say the death is not believed to be random.

Brick is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call police.