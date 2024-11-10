RCMP searching for suspect after Sask. man injured in 'targeted' shooting

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a farm-related incident in Montreal Lake.

On Nov. 1 at around 11:40 p.m., Waskesiu Lake RCMP received a report of a shooting in a home in the area where they found the man injured, according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

The man was then taken to hospital with serious injures.

Police believe the incident is targeted in nature and they’re working to locate and arrest the suspect.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Dylan Naytowhow from Montreal Lake who faces multiple charges including aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm with intent, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A warrant has been issued for Naytowhow’s arrest. He is described as approximately six feet three inches tall and 229 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say the suspect has connections to and may be in the Prince Albert, Saskatoon and La Ronge areas, but this is not confirmed.

If anyone sees Dylan Naytowhow, police said to not approach him, and advises people to call either police or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.