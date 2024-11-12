Lest We Forget: Saskatoon residents mark Remembrance Day
Commemorating the sacrifices at The Cenotaph outside City Hall
Roughly one hundred people gathered at the Cenotaph at Civic Square to pay tribute.
The crowd observed a moment of silence before the clock on the war memorial struck 11 a.m. Military members laid wreaths at the base of the memorial at the conclusion of the commemoration and the general public was given an opportunity to lay their poppies in remembrance.
This is a much smaller ceremony compared to the SaskTel Centre event, but for Captain Eric Ogrodnick, a member of the North Saskatchewan Regiment, it's important for residents to visit this memorial built in 1929 and remember the fallen which it honors.
“I think it's pretty amazing to think that since before The Second World War, people have been commemorating the sacrifices of the soldiers that fought in The First World War at this Cenotaph,” Ogrodnick told CTV News.
Captain Eric Ogrodnick (Carla Shynkaruk / CTV News)
Adult and kids were on hand for the ceremony, all with their own reason for attending, like five-year-old Kaya Donmez who felt saddened by the ceremony.
“The soldiers died in a very bad war,” Donmez said.
His sister was with him and wanted to attend to pay respect to those who fought for our freedom.
“I’m here to remember the soldiers that we have lost that wanted to sacrifice themselves so that we can still be here today,” Ceyda Donmez said.
The significance of this Remembrance Day and the gravity it holds was evident by the respectful crowd that gathered at the Cenotaph.
“I think it's, still very encouraging to me to see a crowd that comes out and understands it's important to be here for our soldiers and to remember the fallen,” Ogrodnick, who served one tour in Latvia, said.
Minau Burrows was in attendance with her family, and she recognized the sacrifice made by so many for our country.
“I’m here to recognize the soldiers that fought in the war so that we can have peace,” she said.
That support is not lost on Ogrodnick.
“I have friends that are overseas, and it means a lot to me that even though people don't know those people that are overseas right now, they take time out of their day to remember that someone is out there and making a sacrifice for them," he said.
U of S honours veterans’ service and sacrifice
Wreaths were laid and the Last Post played as dozens gathered at the University of Saskatchewan’s Memorial Gates for Remembrance Day.
Students, faculty, and community members observed a moment of silence to honor the fallen.
“They sacrificed their today for our tomorrow, and we as students have this duty to pay them the respect that they deserve,” said Krunal Chavda, president of U of S students’ union.
The university’s president Peter Stoicheff shared stories of service and sacrifice from former students.
The Memorial Gates were unveiled in 1928 to honour the 67 U of S students and faculty that lost their lives while serving in the First World War, according to the Government of Canada’s website.
Monday afternoon marked the university’s 96th annual Remembrance Day service.
BREAKING Feds move to end work stoppages at ports, order binding arbitration
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
Canada Post workers issue 72-hour strike notice
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
BREAKING 23 arrested after at least 100 shots fired in exchange of gunfire outside Toronto recording studio: police
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
'He begged me': Brampton, Ont. woman loses more than $200K to romance scam
A Brampton woman says she is devastated after she lost more than $200,000 — her life's savings — to a romance scam.
Driver rams his car into crowd in China, killing 35. Police say he was upset about his divorce
A man who authorities said was upset over his divorce settlement rammed his car into a crowd of people exercising at a sports complex in southern China, killing 35 and severely injuring dozens of others, police said Tuesday.
Federal judge blocks Louisiana law that requires classrooms to display Ten Commandments
A new Louisiana requirement that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public classroom by Jan. 1 was temporarily blocked Tuesday by a federal judge who said the law is 'unconstitutional on its face.'
Ottawa high school principal apologizes for song played during Remembrance Day assembly
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service.
Judge extends the time to indict the driver accused of killing Johnny Gaudreau and his brother
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they were cycling on a rural New Jersey road briefly appeared in court Tuesday, where the judge extended the window for prosecutors to seek an indictment.
Church of England head Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, resigned Tuesday after an investigation found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it.
