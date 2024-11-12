Lest We Forget: Saskatoon residents mark Remembrance Day

Commemorating the sacrifices at The Cenotaph outside City Hall

Roughly one hundred people gathered at the Cenotaph at Civic Square to pay tribute.

The crowd observed a moment of silence before the clock on the war memorial struck 11 a.m. Military members laid wreaths at the base of the memorial at the conclusion of the commemoration and the general public was given an opportunity to lay their poppies in remembrance.

This is a much smaller ceremony compared to the SaskTel Centre event, but for Captain Eric Ogrodnick, a member of the North Saskatchewan Regiment, it's important for residents to visit this memorial built in 1929 and remember the fallen which it honors.

“I think it's pretty amazing to think that since before The Second World War, people have been commemorating the sacrifices of the soldiers that fought in The First World War at this Cenotaph,” Ogrodnick told CTV News.

Captain Eric Ogrodnick (Carla Shynkaruk / CTV News)

Adult and kids were on hand for the ceremony, all with their own reason for attending, like five-year-old Kaya Donmez who felt saddened by the ceremony.

“The soldiers died in a very bad war,” Donmez said.

His sister was with him and wanted to attend to pay respect to those who fought for our freedom.

“I’m here to remember the soldiers that we have lost that wanted to sacrifice themselves so that we can still be here today,” Ceyda Donmez said.

The significance of this Remembrance Day and the gravity it holds was evident by the respectful crowd that gathered at the Cenotaph.

“I think it's, still very encouraging to me to see a crowd that comes out and understands it's important to be here for our soldiers and to remember the fallen,” Ogrodnick, who served one tour in Latvia, said.

Minau Burrows was in attendance with her family, and she recognized the sacrifice made by so many for our country.

“I’m here to recognize the soldiers that fought in the war so that we can have peace,” she said.

That support is not lost on Ogrodnick.

“I have friends that are overseas, and it means a lot to me that even though people don't know those people that are overseas right now, they take time out of their day to remember that someone is out there and making a sacrifice for them," he said.

U of S honours veterans’ service and sacrifice

Wreaths were laid and the Last Post played as dozens gathered at the University of Saskatchewan’s Memorial Gates for Remembrance Day.

Students, faculty, and community members observed a moment of silence to honor the fallen.

“They sacrificed their today for our tomorrow, and we as students have this duty to pay them the respect that they deserve,” said Krunal Chavda, president of U of S students’ union.

The university’s president Peter Stoicheff shared stories of service and sacrifice from former students.

The Memorial Gates were unveiled in 1928 to honour the 67 U of S students and faculty that lost their lives while serving in the First World War, according to the Government of Canada’s website.

Monday afternoon marked the university’s 96th annual Remembrance Day service.