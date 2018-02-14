Homicide investigation underway after Avenue P death
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 5:36AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 14, 2018 7:42PM CST
A man’s death Saskatoon police deemed suspicious is now being investigated as a homicide.
Police say the 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of an injured man on the 100 block of Avenue P South.
Officers, police dogs and more than a dozen police cruisers were sent to the area after the call.
Police have yet to release specifics on the cause of death or the nature of the man’s injuries, but officers are treating the death as a homicide, the service said in a news release.
The man’s name has not yet been released.
One resident who spoke with CTV News said police found the body in front of her house.
What appeared to be blood was on the sidewalk in front of her home late Wednesday morning, but the scene had been cleared.
Traffic restrictions, which were put in place during the police’s initial response, had also been lifted.
