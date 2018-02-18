

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have arrested Brandin Cole Brick, a 26-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder.

Officers arrested Brick on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of Matheson Drive.

Brick is facing charges of first degree murder, kidnapping, possession of a firearm while prohibited and breach of recognizance.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Brick on Thursday, in connection to the death of 28-year-old James Chaisson.

Chaisson died on Wednesday in the 100 block of Avenue P South. Chaisson is considered Saskatoon’s first homicide of the year.

Police have yet to release Chaisson’s cause of death, but say what happened is not random.

A resident in the area told CTV News that police found the body in front of her house, and there appeared to be blood on the sidewalk.

Brick is set to make his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.