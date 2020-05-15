SASKATOON -- Firefighters are battling a wildfire in the Fort à la Corne provincial forest, east of Prince Albert.

The fire spread rapidly on Thursday due to high winds, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

The wildfire management branch said the fire now covers around 5,300 hectares of land.

The SPSA told CTV News it is “responding to the fire with dozers, ground crews, helicopters and air tankers. All efforts are being made to protect the values in the area.”

The provincial wildfire map said this is one of two active fires in the province.

There have been 30 wildfires to date this season.

Some nearby communities are experiencing air quality concerns because of the fire, SPSA said.

James Smith Cree Nation has evacuated a small number of community members for precautionary reasons.

People in Prince Albert, Shipman, and other nearby communities have reported seeing smoke from the wildfire.