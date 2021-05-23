SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon police checkstop in the city led to six license suspensions and impoundments according to police.

On Friday Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) along with members of the local MADD Canada conducted a checkstop in Saskatoon. Along with the suspensions and impoundments, tickets were issued for liquor in vehicles and driving without due care, according to police.

Sober drivers through the checkstop received thank-you gifts from Saskatchewan Government Insurance and Pizza Hut, police said.