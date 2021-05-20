SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking the public to help identify 41 people who were present at a rally protesting COVID-19 public health measures on May 9.

Investigators determined they were in violation of the public health order, police said in a news release.

“Members of the public can remain anonymous and leave a tip should they recognize anyone pictured.”

Police have issued 18 tickets related to the event, with another 30 being served both in and outside Saskatoon

In addition, police say uniformed officers will be in place at two rallies planned for Saskatoon this weekend.

“Less visible enforcement will also be present and as with past rallies, may occur after the event. The SPS wishes to ensure a balance is maintained between ensuring a rally or protest is conducted in a safe manner, within the restrictions of the Public Health Order, and protecting the rights of people to express their opinion.”

Saskatoon police have issued 88 tickets for violations of the public health order since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.