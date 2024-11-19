Surrey, B.C. man arrested with 50 kilos of cocaine on Sask. highway

A British Columbia man faces trafficking charges after police seized around 50 kilograms of cocaine from his vehicle in a traffic stop on Thursday.

Gurvarun Matharu, 31, was pulled over on Highway 16 near Maidstone on Nov. 14 for a traffic stop, according to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release.

With the help of a police dog, officers located nearly 50 bricks of cocaine and a sum of cash, the RCMP said.

Matharu, who hails from Surrey, B.C., was arrested at the scene and faces charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He appeared in North Battleford Provincial Court on Friday.

The RCMP’s top traffic cop, Supt. Grant St. Germaine, says the seizure is an example of how their highway patrol officers aren’t just ensuring the safety of the province’s roadways — they’re disrupting criminal trade.

“This investigation illustrates the ability of our traffic officers to disrupt criminal activity on Saskatchewan roadways. The officers – with the help of a police dog – used keen investigative skills to remove over 50 kilograms of cocaine from the illegal market,” St. Germaine said.

Maidstone is located about 217 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.