Saskatoon police investigating second weekend homicide
Saskatoon police are investigating a second homicide that occurred over the weekend.
Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of 26th Street West around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday responding to a call about an injured man, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release Tuesday.
A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police have not described the nature of the man’s injuries.
Timothy Smith, 45, faces a manslaughter charge in the death. Police say he and the victim were known to each other.
Smith appears in provincial court again on Wednesday.
The incident marks the 14th homicide of the year in Saskatoon, and the second violent death in a matter of days. The first, involving a 20-year-old woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot.
Canada's inflation rate jumps back to 2%, likely curbing large rate-cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Cargo plane goes off the runway at Vancouver International Airport
A jet carrying Amazon packages went off the runway at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.
Watch 'Thought it was part of special effects': Cruise ship tilts as 'Titanic' song plays
Cruise ship passengers got a scare when their vessel tilted sideways, with one man saying the theme song for the film 'Titanic' had played during the ordeal.
Ex-husband of mass rape victim Gisele Pelicot set to speak in court
Gisele Pelicot, subjected to mass rape organized by her husband over 10 years, on Tuesday condemned the cowardice of the dozens of men accused of abusing her who claim they didn't realize it was rape, adding France's patriarchal society must change.
E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.
BREAKING Incident resolved after reports of man armed with knife at U of M
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said an incident involving a man armed with a knife at the University of Manitoba on Tuesday morning has been resolved.
Are you a digital nomad? Share your journey of remote work and travel
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from digital nomads who have taken up location-independent jobs and can work from anywhere with an internet connection.
Paul Teal, actor from 'One Tree Hill,' dead at age 35
Paul Teal, a film and TV actor known best for his role in the CW's teen soap 'One Tree Hill,' has died, according to a statement from his agent Susan Tolar Walters. He was 35.
Regina
-
Here's a look at road conditions as parts of Sask. get hit with winter storm, snowfall warnings
All highways out of Regina and Saskatoon are reporting various winter conditions Tuesday morning as a winter storm makes its way through eastern and central parts of Saskatchewan.
-
It's official: Regina's next mayor, city council sworn in Monday night
Regina's next mayor and city council council have been officially sworn-in to office.
-
No injuries reported in Queen Street house fire
Regina Fire says no injuries were reported in a house fire on Monday evening.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Incident resolved after reports of man armed with knife at U of M
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said an incident involving a man armed with a knife at the University of Manitoba on Tuesday morning has been resolved.
-
Snow coming to Manitoba; dangerous conditions expected
Manitobans are being warned that a major snowfall this week is expected to bring dangerous travel conditions.
-
Winnipeg councillor wanting province to review, expand photo radar in the city
Winnipeg's police board chair thinks it might be time to expand the use of photo radar.
Edmonton
-
Tories call on Boissonnault to resign amid apology over Indigenous ancestry claims
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday after a weeklong break with no sign of a resolution to the House stalemate, tempers ramped back up, and renewed calls for a Liberal cabinet minister to resign — or be fired.
-
AHS to accept toy donations as payment for parking tickets during holiday campaign
Alberta Health Services is relaunching its charity initiative focusing on bringing toys to families in need for the holidays.
-
Canada's inflation rate jumps back to 2%, likely curbing large rate-cut bets
Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated more than expected to 2.0 per cent in October as gas prices fell less than the previous month, data showed on Tuesday, likely diluting chances of another large rate cut in December.
Calgary
-
Cremona man charged with attempted murder after attack in home
Didsbury RCMP have charged a Cremona man with two counts of attempted murder following an attack on two people inside a home.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Daytime highs 3-14 C colder than average with more snow this week
A colder air mass will continue to force temperatures well below seasonal across the west over the next week. In Calgary, daytime highs will be closer to average overnight lows, ranging from -5 C to -13 C.
-
Alberta Energy Regulator orders Sunshine Oilsands to suspend wells, pipelines
The Alberta Energy Regulator has issued an order requiring Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. to suspend its wells, facilities and pipelines, saying the company hasn't met its regulatory obligations.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge charities launch 2024 Christmas Hope campaign
Lethbridge’s largest charities are coming together once again to help give more people a merry Christmas. Both local food banks, the Salvation Army, Lethbridge Family Services and My City Care will provide toys and food to families in need this holiday season as part of the Christmas Hope campaign.
-
Lethbridge Tim Hortons donating Holiday Smile Cookie proceeds to Green Shirt Day initiative
Tim Hortons is once again selling Holiday Smile Cookie, and this year money from Lethbridge locations is going, in part, to Green Shirt Day.
-
Crowsnest coal debate suffers from bullet-point arguments, retired prof says
The potential resurrection of Crowsnest Pass coal mining should never pit the environment against the economy, said a community member and retired professor in the lead-up to a Nov. 25 vote of electors.
Toronto
-
Here are the most stolen vehicles in Ontario in 2023
The Lexus RX has topped this year’s list of the most stolen vehicles in Ontario as the auto theft crisis continues to worsen across the province and country.
-
Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.
A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.
-
Ontario launching new mental health program for first responders
Ontario is launching a new mental health program for first responders.
Ottawa
-
4 people facing charges after demonstrators blocked downtown Ottawa intersections, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says four people are facing charges after people participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Ottawa "ignored directions from police and blocked a street."
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by a vehicle in Greely
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Bank Street, south of Parkway Road, at approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday.
-
Ottawa to spend $1 million for two self-cleaning washrooms in Centretown in 2025
Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster says the 2025 draft budget includes $1 million for two new public washrooms in the downtown ward.
Montreal
-
Legault tells U.S. officials 'we can't afford a Roxham 2.0'
Quebec cannot afford to welcome a new wave of migrants like the one that arrived via Roxham Road a few years ago, Premier Francois Legault said on Tuesday.
-
Montreal city council votes against declaring state of emergency on homelessness
Montreal’s city council votes against a motion to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.
-
Motion calls on MNA to withdraw accusations of racism in the National Assembly
The controversy surrounding comments made by Quebec solidaire MNA Haroun Bouazzi continues unabated, with a CAQ motion calling on him to withdraw his accusations of racism in the National Assembly.
Vancouver
-
Cargo plane goes off the runway at Vancouver International Airport
A jet carrying Amazon packages went off the runway at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
-
'Bomb cyclone' to bring high winds to the B.C. coast
Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.
-
Snow falls overnight on B.C.'s Lower Mainland ahead of 'bomb cyclone'
There was snow in several parts of B.C.’s Lower Mainland overnight ahead of a “bomb cyclone” expected to bring heavy rain and intense winds to the region.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Vancouver Island
-
'Bomb cyclone' to bring high winds to the B.C. coast
Environment Canada is warning those living on the B.C. coast to be prepared for incoming wild weather.
-
A 'bomb cyclone' sounds scary but meteorologist says it's not alarmist
The use of terms including "atmospheric rivers" and "bomb cyclones" to describe weather phenomena has moved out of scientific journals and into the mainstream in recent years, but meteorologist Cindy Day says there's nothing alarmist about the language.
-
Cargo plane goes off the runway at Vancouver International Airport
A jet carrying Amazon packages went off the runway at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
London
-
Hate-related graffiti found at local public school, again
For the second time, a London man has been charged after the discovery of hate-related graffiti and property damage at a local school. Around 7 a.m. on Monday, police were notified of the damage at Emily Carr Public School on Hawthorne Road.
-
Investigators on scene of 'suspicious' London house fire
Police and fire investigators are on scene at a home in west London. Around 8 p.m. Monday, crews were called to 24 Gower St. for a fire.
-
Ho, ho, who decorated the St. Thomas police station?
St. Thomas police say an individual attended police headquarters late Sunday night or early Monday morning and committed what they’re calling a “festive act of mischief.”
Kitchener
-
Cambridge men charged for defrauding federal government, financial institutions and educational institutions
Two Cambridge men have been charged as part of an ongoing fraud investigation that began over the summer.
-
Investigation underway following armed robbery at Cambridge convenience store
Waterloo Regional Police said at around 10:25 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the area of Water Street South and Myers Road.
-
Guelph Police officer accused of discreditable conduct
An 11-year member of the Guelph Police Service is facing an allegation of discreditable conduct.
Northern Ontario
-
Rezoning application next step in redeveloping former hospital in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury's planning committee will vote Nov. 25 on a rezoning and official plan amendment for the former hospital in Sudbury, a key step in a major redevelopment of the Paris Street site.
-
Drinking water advisory issued for certain streets in Greater Sudbury
People living on Morris Street east of Van Horne and all streets leading off Morris in Greater Sudbury are under a drinking water advisory, the health unit said Tuesday.
-
Atlantic
-
Halifax bus driver won’t be charged in pedestrian’s death: police
Halifax Regional Police say the driver of a transit bus that struck and killed a pedestrian in the city last month won’t be charged.
-
Two childhood friends from New Brunswick named Rhodes Scholars
Two young women from New Brunswick have won one of the most prestigious and sought-after academic honours in the world.
-
Emergency alert system to be tested in Atlantic Canada Wednesday
Atlantic Canadians may receive an alert on their smartphones, radios and televisions Wednesday as part of a test for Canada's national public alerting system.
N.L.
-
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
-
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.