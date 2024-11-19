Saskatoon police investigating second weekend homicide

Saskatoon police are investigating a second homicide that occurred over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of 26th Street West around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday responding to a call about an injured man, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release Tuesday.

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police have not described the nature of the man’s injuries.

Timothy Smith, 45, faces a manslaughter charge in the death. Police say he and the victim were known to each other.

Smith appears in provincial court again on Wednesday.

The incident marks the 14th homicide of the year in Saskatoon, and the second violent death in a matter of days. The first, involving a 20-year-old woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot.