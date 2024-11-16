SASKATOON
    • Saskatoon sudden death deemed homicide: Police

    Saskatoon police say the sudden death reported Friday evening is now deemed as the city’s 13th homicide.

    According to a release sent by Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) on Saturday afternoon, a 20-year-old woman was found dead in a parking lot in the 1300 block of 8th Street East.

    Police say the major crime section is continuing to gather evidence, and no further details will be released at this time.

    On Friday evening around 7:32 p.m., police responded to the scene for a sudden death. A significant police presence and some traffic restriction in the area were reported.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police or crime stoppers.

