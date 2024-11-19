Saskatoon clearing priority streets after first major snowfall

Saskatoon residents woke to find the city under a blanket of snow on Tuesday, with around 10 centimetres falling overnight and more on the way.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the snowfall will continue in Saskatoon through Tuesday, with another five to 15 centimetres expected over the day, and around two centimetres more overnight as the system weakens.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada said in a snowfall warning Tuesday morning.

The City of Saskatoon says it has called in contractors to begin plowing, grading and sanding, starting by clearing off high traffic and high-speed streets, intersections and bridge decks.

Priority streets include Circle Drive, Idylwyld Drive, 22nd Street, College Drive and 8th Street.

Even after being cleared and sanded, the high level of moisture is going to make challenging driving, the city says.

“Even with the use of de-icing material, extra moisture may cause slippery conditions during peak driving times, especially on bridges,” the city said.

Drivers are being encouraged to exercise caution, turn on their lights, and slow down.

“Drivers should be aware of changing weather that can affect road and sidewalk conditions and adjust their driving for the conditions. Leave extra room and watch for blue and yellow flashing lights on road equipment.”