Sask. charities hope to minimize loss of mail-in donations amid postal strike

As the Canada Post strike carries on, and prime giving season gets underway, Saskatoon charities are concerned they’re losing out on vital mail-in donations.

“Of course, we're concerned with the disruption in mail service,” said Sheri Benson, CEO of The United Way of Saskatoon and area.

That’s because prime donation season is just starting.

“We have many individual donors that, year in, year out, mail us their donations at this time of year,” she said.

While some donations to the United Way are done online or through other methods, a significant amount is still sent in using snail mail — seen by many of their donors as a secure way to send a cheque.

“Almost $500,000 comes to us via individual donors through the mail.”

At the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre, they worry that donors will choose not to give if they don’t have the mail in option.

“You know, we hope that people will find a different way to support, whether that is giving us a call or going online,” said Laurie O’Connor, food bank executive director.

Those organizations that we spoke to respect the rights of postal employees to strike as the main issues, centre around wages and working conditions.

“Many charities do their fundraising during the holiday season, so we are definitely hoping that the two sides can find a way to get closer together,” she said.

The United Way raises money for 20 charitable organizations in Saskatoon and area while the Saskatoon Food Bank serves thousands of people each year.

With an increased need to help the community, now more than ever according to the United Way, it hopes the benefits from Christmas season generosity won’t be lost.

“You know, I think this potentially could be [a] large scale issue for many charities, for lots of businesses as well,” O’Connor said.

She also encouraged anyone interested in giving to call or visit the charity of their choice in person to discuss alternative methods of donating during this time of uncertainty.