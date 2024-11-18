Sask. father calls for justice for his son, killed by alleged drunk driver

A Saskatchewan father is calling for justice in the death of his son who Saskatoon police say was killed by an impaired driver.

Chet Walker describes his son Austin "Auzi" Walker as a good person, who was witty and excelled in sports.

"He was my best friend," Chet said in an interview with CTV News.

On June 22, the 25-year-old Auzi was heading home on an electric scooter after watching playoff hockey with friends. Saskatoon police say he was hit and killed by an impaired driver who fled the scene.

According to the Saskatoon Police Service, officers responded to the incident on Warman Road near Circle Drive shortly after 3 a.m.

"Police showed up the next morning. That was very difficult," Chet said.

Chet says his family has attended every public court hearing, but the court process has been slow and frustrating.

“The accused has never had to attend. He's never had a lawyer there. It's always by phone — nobody tells us anything. He's out walking around, and our son is dead,” he said.

Auzi grew up in Dalmeny, a community north of Saskatoon. He moved to the Bridge City after graduation.

Chet said the Walker family has received amazing support from friends and family through "this nightmare.”

Auzi’s former hockey team, the Dalmeny Sabres, recently honoured him at their home opener with a moment of silence and by retiring his jersey, number 21.

During the game's first intermission, Chet hung up his son's jersey, which will be permanently displayed in the Dalmeny Arena.

"All of the guys loved him, so we wanted to honour him, and now this jersey will be up in the rink for the rest of time, so it's a really special occasion," said Dawson Heggestad, Auzi's long-time friend.

"Half the team related to Auzi, whether it be ball; hockey. Just very emotional, overall," said Darrin Wutzke, head coach of the Dalmeny Sabres.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) was also at the game, showing support and spreading awareness.

"Never get behind the wheel if you're impaired, or if you are with someone (who is), always plan that safe ride home. So, our message can go out at any time, at any place, but it's also really important to support parents that have lost a son or daughter like we have," said Bonny Stevenson, president of MADD Saskatoon.