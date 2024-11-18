Saskatoon police say downtown stabbing 'unrelated' to Santa Claus Parade

A 33-year-old woman was stabbed in downtown Saskatoon on Sunday, and police want to clarify it was not connected to the Santa Claus Parade.

In a news release Monday, the Saskatoon Police Service said the serious assault unit was investigating the stabbing, which happened on the 200 block of 3rd Avenue South around 1:20 p.m.

Officers found an injured 33-year-old woman at the scene, and she was taken to hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe the victim and the suspect are known to each other, and say the violence did not occur at the Santa Claus Parade, which marched through downtown around that time.