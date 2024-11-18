Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for northeastern Sask.

A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of northeastern Saskatchewan, thanks to a strong low pressure system moving in from the south, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says.

Included in the warning is Melfort, Tisdale and Nipawin along with surrounding areas.

Wet snow and freezing rain are expected to begin Monday afternoon and transition into heavy snow in the evening with total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres expected by Wednesday, ECCC said on its website Monday morning.

“Along with the snow, gusty northwest winds will develop resulting in reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow,” ECCC said.

Conditions are expected to improve Wednesday.

A winter storm watch remains in effect for regions further south, including Yorkton, Melville, Moosomin and Carlyle.

ECCC says winds gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour could result in blizzard like conditions for some areas, adding more warnings could be issued as the storm draws near.

Travel is expected to be hazardous in many areas, ECCC said. Current highway conditions can be seen here.

Updated watches and warnings are available here.

A large portion of western Manitoba was also under a winter storm watch Monday morning.