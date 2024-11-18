Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for northeastern Sask.
A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of northeastern Saskatchewan, thanks to a strong low pressure system moving in from the south, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says.
Included in the warning is Melfort, Tisdale and Nipawin along with surrounding areas.
Wet snow and freezing rain are expected to begin Monday afternoon and transition into heavy snow in the evening with total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres expected by Wednesday, ECCC said on its website Monday morning.
“Along with the snow, gusty northwest winds will develop resulting in reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow,” ECCC said.
Conditions are expected to improve Wednesday.
A winter storm watch remains in effect for regions further south, including Yorkton, Melville, Moosomin and Carlyle.
ECCC says winds gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour could result in blizzard like conditions for some areas, adding more warnings could be issued as the storm draws near.
Travel is expected to be hazardous in many areas, ECCC said. Current highway conditions can be seen here.
Updated watches and warnings are available here.
A large portion of western Manitoba was also under a winter storm watch Monday morning.
Halifax police say Walmart employee's death isn't suspicious; no details released
Police in Halifax say the death of a Walmart employee who was found inside an oven in the store last month is not suspicious, but they are refusing to release any additional details.
Canada Post, union set to meet with newly appointed mediator Monday
Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) are meeting with a special mediator for the first time Monday to continue talks as they enter the fourth day of a national strike.
9 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
Moscow warns U.S. over allowing Ukraine to hit Russian soil with longer-range weapons
The Kremlin warned Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with U.S.-supplied longer-range missiles adds 'fuel to the fire' of the war and would escalate international tensions even higher.
WATCH Live at 12:30 p.m. EST: Prince Harry meeting with children in Vancouver
Prince Harry will meet with children in Vancouver as part of his work with the Invictus Games to bring the event to schools everywhere.
Ottawa family heartbroken after being scammed out of more than $22K on fake Taylor Swift tickets
A few weeks ago, they learned the tickets they booked last August were never real.
Russian ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov dies after falling from building
Vladimir Shklyarov, a world-renowned Russian ballet star, has died after falling from the fifth floor of a building on Saturday.
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming 'bad actors' for gaming the system.
Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy as financial losses pile up and debt payments loom
Spirit Airlines said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and will attempt to reboot as it struggles to recover from the pandemic-caused swoon in travel and a failed attempt to sell the airline to JetBlue.
-
Winter storm watch upgraded to warning for northeastern Sask.
A winter storm watch has been upgraded to a warning for parts of northeastern Saskatchewan, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says. With as much as 30 centimetres of snow possible in some areas.
Regina's Santa Claus parade features Mr. and Mrs. Claus
Regina's Albert Street was awash in holiday cheer Sunday afternoon as the city celebrated its annual Santa Claus Parade. Hundreds of spectators lined up to get a look at the floats, performances, and of course, Kris Kringle himself.
Winter storm heading to Manitoba
A winter storm is heading to western Manitoba this week.
Trial begins for men accused in migrants' deaths near Manitoba border crossing
A trial is to begin today for two men accused of smuggling migrants across the Canada-U. S. border.
WestJet ups flights from Winnipeg airport to Orlando, makes Nashville route permanent
WestJet is adding more flights from the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport to destinations across Canada and the United States.
Josh Classen's forecast: A big chill is just around the corner
Temperatures climbed to highs of 1 and 3 over the weekend, but that's probably the last time we'll see daytime highs above the freezing mark for a long while.
Oilers to face Canadiens Monday night, Nurse unlikely to play
The Edmonton Oilers seem to be emerging from their early-season slump, and they'll look to continue the turnaround when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
Father, 2 children missing from northern B.C may be travelling to Alberta: RCMP
Mounties in B.C. are asking the public for help locating a father and his two children who have not been seen since Friday.
Calgary's living wage now $10 per hour above Alberta's minimum wage
Calgarians are struggling with rising costs more than ever and their paycheques aren't keeping up, a new report says.
-
WEATHER City of Calgary under snowfall warning as 10 cm expected through the day
The dreamy weather that Calgarians were enjoying for the first portion of November came to a grinding halt Monday morning.
Budget talks begin at Calgary city hall
City council will start discussing mid-cycle budget adjustments on Monday, which may include property tax increases.
Protesters rally against possible revival of proposed Grassy Mountain coal project
Protesters against the proposed Grassy Mountain coal mining project demonstrated in downtown Calgary Friday.
Lethbridge and area charities, businesses to be impacted by Canada Post workers strike
Early Friday morning, the union representing Canada Post workers officially went on strike. The strike will have a wide-reaching impact on many Canadians, and it comes at a difficult time for charities.
Lethbridge-West residents still without representation five months after MLA resignation
A back-and-forth question between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi when it comes to calling a Lethbridge-West byelection has no distinct answer nearly five months later.
9 injured, including 2 critically, after stolen vehicle collides with TTC bus in Toronto: police
Nine people were injured, including two critically, after a stolen vehicle collided with a TTC bus in North York early Monday morning, Toronto police say.
Durham police say Oshawa woman was fatally stabbed in domestic incident
Durham Regional Police have identified a woman who they allege was fatally stabbed by her husband at their home in Oshawa over the weekend.
Inquest into the 2016 death of Abdirahman Abdi in Ottawa begins today
An inquest begins today into the 2016 death of Abdiraham Abdi, who died after an altercation with Ottawa police officers in 2016. The inquest is scheduled for 21 days, and will hear from approximately 25 witnesses.
These Ottawa hospitals have some of the longest wait times to see a doctor in the ER
Two Ottawa hospitals have some of the longest waits to see a doctor in the emergency room this fall, and all Ottawa hospitals exceed the provincial average.
Montreal man's story goes from racial profiling to HGTV show
Mactar Mbaye has made a career of flipping houses but his route to his dream job was a circuitous one, saying an ugly incident of racial profiling helped him find his voice and motivated him to be a positive role model.
F1 to move Canadian Grand Prix slot on calendar in drive to cut travel
Formula 1 will move the Canadian Grand Prix to a new slot in May from 2026 in an effort to cut down on travel and its environmental impact.
Man arrested after police pursuit in Montreal
A man in his 20s is in police custody after a vehicle pursuit in Montreal.
Surrey crash leaves one dead and part of Highway 99 closed for morning commute
At least one person has died after a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Surrey early Monday morning.
Fall storm bringing 'very windy conditions' to B.C.'s South Coast this week
Forecasters are expecting intense winds to batter B.C.’s South Coast this week during the region’s latest fall storm.
Eby introduces new-look B.C. NDP cabinet in slim, one-seat majority government
Premier David Eby will introduce his new cabinet in British Columbia today after last month's tight election win that gave his New Democrats a slim, one-seat majority.
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
B.C. man to cycle length of New Zealand to raise funds for Movember
Stretching 3,000 kilometres from the tip of New Zealand to its southernmost point, with just a bicycle for transport and a tent to call home, bikepacking event Tour Aotearoa is not for the faint of heart.
Thinking about quitting social media? There may be another option, B.C. researcher says
Strategies for mitigating the negative mental health effects of social media tend to focus on reducing time spent scrolling, according to a B.C. researcher, who says there may be a way to limit the harm without logging off.
Commercial vehicles collide in Oxford County, minor injuries reported
Oxford OPP report being no scene in the area of Road 74 and 19th Line about five minutes north of Thamesford, where two vehicles collided.
Fog covers most of southwestern Ontario on Monday morning
A fog advisory is in effect for most of the London region Monday morning. According to Environment Canada, near zero visibility is expected or occurring.
Two hospitalized in assault in Tillsonburg
Police say that at roughly 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, they were called to an address on Dogwood Drive in Tillsonburg for report of an assault.
Waterloo Regional Police launch Festive RIDE campaign
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) launched their Festive RIDE program on Friday, which continued through the weekend.
Knife pulled out during fight in downtown Guelph
A Guelph woman has been arrested after police said a knife was pulled out during a fight in downtown Guelph.
Eight Sudbury school buses cancelled due to vandalism
Some Sudbury families are scrambling to find transportation for their children after eight school buses were cancelled Monday due to vandalism.
Northern Ont. neighbour grabbed a gun, threatened to shoot dogs
A neighbour dispute escalated to threats to shoot dogs, leading to police being called to a residence in Goulais River, Ont.
N.B. RCMP search Upper Tracy area for Fredericton man missing since May
The New Brunswick RCMP says the search is ongoing for a 40-year-old man who has been missing since May.
Former P.E.I. substitute teacher charged with making child pornography
A 39-year-old man from Cornwall, P.E.I., who police previously reported to be a substitute teacher, has been charged with child pornography offences.
Seniors face unique hurdles in finding love. These Canadians want to help.
The four women sipping tea around an antique wooden table in rural Newfoundland said they weren't looking for much in a mate: kindness, humour, a good sense of fun and, ideally, a full set of teeth.
English soccer game did not deliver such a big bounce for N.L. after all: province
Newfoundland and Labrador's return on investment for sponsoring a professional English soccer team was not quite as rosy as previously claimed.
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.