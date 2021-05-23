PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert Police have identified the victim of a homicide over the weekend as 44 year old Norman Charles Custer.

The homicide occured on Saturday, May 22nd, in the 900 block of 17th street west.



"Initial calls to Police, Prince Albert Fire Department and Parkland Ambulance were of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. PAPS Criminal Investigations Division can confirm the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound and there was no evidence the victim was struck by a vehicle." Prince Albert police said in a news release Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.