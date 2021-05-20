SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police say they issued tickets to two people who were allegedly found unlawfully inside the perimeter of the Cloverdale wildfire overnight Tuesday.

A man and a woman, who didn’t have a home there, each received a $2,000 ticket, police said in a news release.

“Residents have been evacuated and no one is being allowed to go back into the area at this time for their safety and the safety of first responders working in the area,” the release said.

The still-burning wildfire reached the edge of Prince Albert earlier this week before moving east towards farmland.

By Thursday morning, the fire was considered "contained" according to the Ministry of Environment.