Saskatchewan RCMP have charged three people and seized multiple guns following a drug trafficking investigation in the Battlefords area.

On Nov. 28, the service’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) in addition to its Gang Task Force, Crime Reduction Team and the Battleford’s detachment executed search warrants at two homes – one on the 800 block of 107th Street and one on the 1000 block of 105th Street in North Battleford.

During the operation, officers arrested 16 people – 13 of whom were later released without charges.

While executing the warrants, police located and seized methamphetamine and other evidence of drug trafficking, three guns, ammunition, three replica firearms and body armour.

A 27-year-old woman from North Battleford faces four counts including possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possessing a firearm when knowing its possession is unauthorized, unsafe storage of firearms and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 22-year-old woman, also from North Battleford, faces one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

Lastly, a 32-year-old man from Kinistino, Sask. was charged with possessing a weapon contrary to an order, possessing a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage of firearms and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All three of the accused made their first appearances in provincial court in North Battleford on Dec. 2.