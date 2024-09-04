SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police seize kilos of meth and fentanyl

    (Courtesy: Saskatoon Police Service) (Courtesy: Saskatoon Police Service)
    Two Saskatoon men face drug trafficking charges after police seized a sizeable stash of meth, fentanyl, cocaine and cash on Friday.

    Police seized the illicit goods after executing a search warrant at an address in the 1800 block of Idylwyld Drive North last week, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

    Officers from the crime reduction and tactical support teams arrested two men, 26 and 44, and seized over $77,000 in cash, over five kilograms of methamphetamine, over one kilogram of fentanyl, just under one kilogram of carfentanyl and 515 grams of cocaine

    Police have not released the names of the two men, who face charges related to trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

