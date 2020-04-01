SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association says it is finding ways to try to support workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Construction work is still continuing and the construction industry has now really had to accommodate this new growing hazard, and we are really are taking a good look at the job sites now,” said Colin Pullar, president of the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association.

The announcement comes after members voiced concerns about workplace safety within the construction industry. They pointed to a lack of hand sanitizer on job sites, workers sharing tools and the difficulty of physical distancing on job sites.

“Companies are looking for answers and they certainly don’t want to have infected employees and the human cost associated with that. They are having employees going home sick .” said Pullar. “What we are really ensuring is that the most current information we can provide is there for them.”

The SCSA says the industry has now partnered with a local distillery producing hand sanitizer and is directing companies on how to buy the product.

“It is in very high demand across the country and people are driving from store to store trying to find hand sanitizer, so us and other industry partners made phone calls to let out members know where they can find a supply,” Pullar.

In addition, the association has begun producing webinars offering information on worksite safety during the pandemic.

“It’s a lot of asking questions around what’s the latest information, a checklist we should be looking for and identifying shortages in hand sanitizer and where can we find it,” said Pullar.

The SCSA has 48 thousand members and more than 9 thousand company partnerships.