Thunder Bay Amber Alert suspect may be heading to Prince Albert, Sask.

A man and the child he is believed to have abducted are thought to be heading towards Prince Albert, Sask., according to police.

An Amber Alert was issued on behalf of police in Thunder Bay, Ont. Tuesday morning following the alleged abduction of 8-year-old Emerson Poulin.

He was last seen with 28-year-old, Christopher Poulin.

Based on information from the Thunder Bay police service, Saskatchewan RCMP say Christopher "is believed to be heading toward" Prince Albert. According to a tweet from RCMP, he is originally from Prince Albert.

Police say the Emerson is around four feet tall and weighs 70 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black and red shoes with Velcro straps.

According to RCMP, Christopher is around five feet nine inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has shoulder-length bleached blond hair, sometimes worn in a ponytail, an RCMP news release said.

Anyone who sees Christopher should call 911 immediately, RCMP said.

The Amber Alert could potentially extend into Saskatchewan depending on the confirmation of further details regarding Christopher's location, method of transportation, RCMP said.

Thunder Bay police are seeking to charge Christopher with abduction, failing to provide the necessities of life, unlawful confinement and breach of release.

--This is a developing story, more details to come.