Third person charged in death of Sask. man discovered dead after a house explosion

Prince Albert police have charged a third person in the death of Jeremy Starblanket from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

Keyano Ahenakew, 25, was charged with first-degree murder on Feb. 23, according to a police news release. He made his first court appearance on Friday.

Starblanket, 29, was found dead at the scene of a house fire in Prince Albert on March 20, 2021. Officers responded to a report of an explosion and fire in a house on the 500 block of 5th Street East. Starblanket’s body was discovered after the fire was put out.

Ahenakew is the third person charged in Starblanket’s death. Twenty-six-year-old Henry Ratt from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation was charged with first-degree murder on Feb. 22.

In March, 2021, Loretta Sakebow was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The Prince Albert Police Service continues to investigate.