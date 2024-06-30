Sask. campers face flooded sites on Canada Day long weekend

Significant rainfall on Thursday and Friday put a major damper on people’s long weekend camping plans at Pike Lake Provincial Park, about 40 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

In a Friday post on the Saskatchewan RV Campers Facebook group, Kim Groff said he had a site booked for the weekend, but got a call that afternoon saying that 40 sites were underwater, including his.

Others posted photos of their camp sites, showing water several inches deep covering the area, and pools building in common spaces and blocking the path to the toilets.

CTV News contacted Pike Lake on Sunday to check on conditions, but the staff said there was no one available who was authorized to comment.

Several days of warm weather and sun may have cleared up some of the standing water, but Pike Lake staff wouldn’t clarify.

On Sunday, Facebook user Lisa Marie, who shared photos of the flooding on Friday, said some areas were still bad and the park staff were pumping out water.

The campground at Pike Lake Provincial Park was flooded on Friday following significant rainfall. (Source: Facebook / Lisa Marie)

The campground at Pike Lake Provincial Park was flooded on Friday following significant rainfall. (Source: Facebook / Lisa Marie)

The campground at Pike Lake Provincial Park was flooded on Friday following significant rainfall. (Source: Facebook / Lisa Marie)