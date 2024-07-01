Saskatoon crews tackle garage fire on Canada Day

A garage fire in Saskatoon’s King George neighbourhood filled the street with thick, acrid smoke on Monday morning as emergency crews arrived on scene.

The first fire truck pulled up to the blazing garage around 8:20 a.m.

The small white garage behind 601 Avenue G South was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, scorching an elm tree that closely hugged the north side of the structure.

Firefighters ran hose into the alleyway and began spraying inside. The garage door was — by then — completely destroyed, allowing the water easy entry.

As they worked, police vehicles moved in to block access to the structure from the street and from either end of the alleyway.

To the east, a woman approached 17th Street from Avenue F to watch the scene from a safe distance.

Across the street, a mother pushed her stroller past the fire on her morning walk, turning back occasionally to the scene as more emergency vehicles pulled up.

According to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release later Monday morning, the blaze was completely extinguished and no one was inside the garage when it burned.

An investigator is on scene to determine the cause and produce an estimate of the damages.

Firefighters tackle a garage fire in Riversdale on July 1, 2024. (Rory MacLean / CTV News)