Black Friday sees smaller crowds in Saskatoon

Black Friday is typically a day to score some red-hot deals, and while shoppers are still scooping up sales, the crowds of years past have dwindled.

At the Best Buy the turnout was steady but modest, a stark contrast to the chaotic scenes of years past.

“There are not as many lineups anymore, so customers don’t get frustrated,” said Rokhan Sarwar, general manager at Best Buy. “For staff, we’ve spread out our inventory as it arrives, alleviating pressure.”

Black Friday, once a single day of intense shopping, has morphed into weeks or even months of deals. Online shopping has further diminished the need for early-morning rushes.

“Black Friday became the dominant retail event of the year, surpassing Boxing Day,” said John Graham of the Retail Council of Canada. “Retailers now compete by expanding Black Friday into Black Friday Week or even Black Friday Month. It’s still the number one shopping event of the year.”

Shoppers have noticed the difference.

“It looks like just another day,” said shopper Maheer Mubtasim. “Black Friday, way back in the day, used to be packed with people—you couldn’t walk. Now, look at this. It’s less crowded than a normal day.”

This year, the looming Canada Post strike could push more consumers into stores as concerns grow over online delivery delays.

“For small and rural retailers who depend on Canada Post, the strike’s impact is a significant concern,” Graham said.

While Canadians are still taking advantage of Black Friday deals, the experience at physical stores has transformed dramatically from what it was a decade ago.