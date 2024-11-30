One dead, two injured in Sask. highway collision

A 61-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a truck near Prince Albert on Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to the crash on Highway 3, 15 kilometers west of Prince Albert, the Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release Saturday morning.

According to RCMP, the 61-year-old passenger of the SUV, a man from the Rosthern Detachment area, was pronounced dead on scene.

The adult male driver of the truck and the female driver of the SUV were taken to hospital with injuries.

The highway was blocked while multiple RCMP units and EMS and fire rescue teams were on scene.

RCMP say investigation continues and the highway is now open.