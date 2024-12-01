Sask. Indigenous storytelling lives on through award-winning radio play

For thousands of years, Indigenous peoples in North America have passed down stories and history through oral tradition. That age-old practice continues today with We Treaty People, a nine-part radio play series created by Burnt Thicket Theatre.

“Everything was verbal, so it makes sense in this medium. It’s like doing an up-to-date, contemporary version of storytelling,” said Jennifer Dawn-Bishop, one of the series’ writers and directors.

The series intertwines modern Indigenous stories with science fiction narratives, exploring themes surrounding treaties and reconciliation.

“The nine plays that were created are spectacular and provocative,” said Stephen Waldschmidt, artistic director of Burnt Thicket Theatre. “They’re each paired with an interview with the creative team to discuss the play and reconciliation.”

The plays range from modern real-life Indigenous stories to imaginative sci-fi. director Danny Knight worked on a futuristic story that delves into themes of resource depletion and revisits the past.

“It was a really cool play set in a super futuristic society where resources are running out, kind of like now,” Knight said. “It had a really dark ending, and I love dark endings.”

The series has received recognition, including the Leading Together Award from Treaty Commissioner Kathy Walker, for its long-term impact on reconciliation.

“They’ve given it out a couple of times for work with long-term impact toward reconciliation,” said Waldschmidt.

While Burnt Thicket Theatre has not announced future projects, they expressed a willingness to continue telling Indigenous stories in innovative ways.