City crews battle overnight snowfall in Saskatoon

The City of Saskatoon crews are plowing and grading high traffic roads following overnight snowfall in the city.

According to the city, Saskatoon received eight centimetres of snow between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“Due to the snow and extreme cold temperatures, ice treatments such as salt and sand can be less effective and roads may be slippery,” city said in an update on Sunday.

The city says its crews are prioritizing high-traffic areas, including freeways and major arteries, streets with double-lanes and bus routes, and collector streets, remaining streets in the Business Improvement District as well as school zones.

Residents can expect most of the roads to be cleared within 12 to 36 hours.

However, plowing and grading for neighborhood streets and school zones will follow within 72 hours.

The city reminds drivers to be aware of changing road conditions and to adjust their driving accordingly.