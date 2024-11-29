Missing 60-year-old Sask. man found dead

The Saskatchewan RCMP says 60-year-old Clayton Cameron, reported missing earlier this week, has been found dead.

Cameron, a Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation resident, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the RM of Laird.

On Friday morning, the RCMP said it was concerned for his safety due to the cold temperatures, and asked residents in the area to check the buildings on their property to help with the search.

The RM of Laird was under an extreme cold warning Thursday evening. Environment Canada warned area residents to stay inside as the wind chill approached minus 40.

In an update Friday afternoon, the RCMP said Cameron had been found dead.

Police don’t consider his death suspicious, so the Saskatchewan Coroners Service will take on the investigation into his death.