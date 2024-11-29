Saskatoon temporary smudge location to be taken down

David Fineday set up a temporary space for the city’s vulnerable residents to come and take part in smudging ceremonies and warm up near a ceremonial fire. He says dozens of people stopped by each day.

“Every six to eight hours, this place fills up,” said David Fineday. “They smudge, they pray, they go to sleep, they wake up, they’re all gone. So I bring in another batch.”

There are functioning shelters around town, but Fineday says people are avoiding them.

“They don’t like the gong show that happens there,” he said. “People sitting up there, getting high. Coming in there just wasted and bugging everybody. They can’t sleep, they get their stuff stolen from them.”

While the City of Saskatoon says it granted a temporary permit for smudging and a ceremonial open fire, that expired at 6p.m. Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, fire officials attending the site found mattresses on pallets, and the fire had been brought under tarps.

“An order to remove the structure under the Nuisance and Property Maintenance bylaw was issued,” reads a statement from the City of Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department says it came down to safety.

“We do believe this came from a good place,” said Yvonne Raymer, assistant chief in community risk reduction with the Saskatoon Fire Department. “And we don’t want to elevate those risks when they’re already serving vulnerable people who we are here to support.”

On Friday morning, Mayor Cynthia Block and Elder Roland Duquette visited Fineday.

“They actually came to an agreement,” said Raymer. “There will be a voluntary take-down of the structure and a self extinguishment of the fire. And at 5p.m. today, SFD is actually going to go and support and facilitate to finish.”

“I have to follow protocol,” said Fineday. “It breaks my heart to have to tear this down, but Cynthia promised that she could find a place for everybody tonight.”

The City of Saskatoon says it will continue to support cultural practices and will work with the community to assist in those efforts.

“But the fire department must operate within the boundaries of the City of Saskatoon bylaws,” reads a statement from the City of Saskatoon. “Also, options for alternate locations have been discussed with Mr. Fineday including the proper structure to safely host a smudge under City bylaws.”