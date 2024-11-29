SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Alberta man dies in crash with semi on Sask. highway

    Sask RCMP File
    Share

    A 61-year-old Alberta man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Landis on Thursday.

    Officers from the Unity RCMP detachment, along with local firefighters and paramedics, were called to the scene of a crash between an SUV and a semi just after 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, according to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release.

    The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, the RCMP says. Police identified him as a 61-year-old man from Millet, Alberta.

    The semi driver did not report any injuries but was taken to hospital for further assessment.

    Officers from the Unity detachment continue to investigate, alongside a collision analyst.

    Landis is located about 133 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News