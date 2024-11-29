Alberta man dies in crash with semi on Sask. highway

A 61-year-old Alberta man has died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Landis on Thursday.

Officers from the Unity RCMP detachment, along with local firefighters and paramedics, were called to the scene of a crash between an SUV and a semi just after 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, according to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release.

The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, the RCMP says. Police identified him as a 61-year-old man from Millet, Alberta.

The semi driver did not report any injuries but was taken to hospital for further assessment.

Officers from the Unity detachment continue to investigate, alongside a collision analyst.

Landis is located about 133 kilometres west of Saskatoon.