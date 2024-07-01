Alberta RCMP officer fires pistol in Lloydminster campground after suspect tries to steal occupied RV

Alberta RCMP says one of its officers in the Lloydminster detachment fired his weapon in a public campground after a suspect stole an occupied RV and drove it towards him.

The RCMP says the officer, a member of the Lloydminster crime reduction unit, was investigating a weapons complaint in the Weaver Park Campground just after 7 p.m. on Sunday when the incident occurred.

According to an RCMP news release, the suspect stole the occupied RV and drove it towards the officer, at which point he fired his service pistol.

“In his attempt to escape the suspect collided with civilian vehicles, disabling the RV, and was then apprehended,” RCMP said.

The suspect wasn’t hurt, police said, but several civilians were injured in the crash, and the officer sustained minor injuries.

Alberta RCMP says it’s investigating the shooting, “in compliance with legislative requirements.”

“Events like this are difficult for the communities in which they occur, as well as the general public and officers involved,” RCMP said.

“Police recognize the trust placed in them to use force that is necessary, proportional and reasonable, in an effort to provide the best protection to the public and to police officers in dangerous and dynamic situations.”