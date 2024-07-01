Police investigating homicide after injured man dies in Sask. hospital on Canada Day

Police in Prince Albert are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man on Canada Day as a homicide.

Just after 1 a.m. on July 1, officers were called to a disturbance at a residence on Kemp Crescent, located in the northeast corner of the city near the water treatment plant, according to a Prince Albert Police Service news release.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from severe injuries. He was taken to Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police are treating the death as a homicide, with members of the criminal investigations division, forensics and the coroner’s office on the case.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, which should determine the cause of death.

Prince Albert police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their residential surveillance video and, if interested, to share any information they discover with police.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.