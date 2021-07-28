Advertisement
Prince Albert police arrest suspect in March homicide
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 4:20PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, July 28, 2021 4:26PM CST
Loretta Lynn Sakebow is charged with second degree murder. (Prince Albert Police Service)
PRINCE ALBERT -- The Prince Albert Police Service says it has arrested a suspect in the March 10 homicide of 29-year-old Jeremy Starblanket.
Loretta Sakebow, 33, is charged with second degree murder.
Starblanket, of Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, was found dead at the scene of a house fire.