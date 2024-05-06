The lone road into this Sask. village is so bad some locals drive through the ditch
Residents of Saskatchewan’s oldest community say their highway is in such bad shape, the best path in and out of the village is through the ditch.
Aaron Fosseneuve says the official name of the road into his home community of Cumberland House is Highway 123, but locals joke it’s not as easy as 1-2-3 — “it’s more like a 4-5-6.”
“The highway actually had been good for a few years, [but] it has reached back to the level it was about eight years ago, when the road was voted one of the worst highways in Saskatchewan,” said Fosseneuve, who serves as principal at Ministik Community School.
Back then, he said vehicles had to be hauled on a semi-trailer to get past rough sections of the highway, “and it’s getting to that point again.”
Fosseneuve said the recent rainfall has made for very rough conditions on the only road in and out of town, and if it keeps raining, the highway will only get worse.
The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline has marked the 40-kilometre paved stretch of Highway 123, which runs from Highway 55 north of Carrot River, as subject to “heavy rutting, soft spots and blowouts.”
Cumberland House Mayor Ferlin Mackay said the paved portion of Highway 123 is full of basketball-sized potholes.
“The community calls that the bobble head road,” Mackay told CTV News in a phone interview Monday afternoon.
“The pavement has been neglected for so many years. They’ll patch and put a Band-Aid on it and leave it, and those Band-Aids keep popping out again.”
After the bobble head portion of Highway 123, at E.B. Campbell dam, the road turns to gravel — or at this time of year, mud.
Mackay said part of the problem is much of the gravel road is at ground level, so there’s nowhere for water to run off.
Fosseneuve says he just had seven student teachers arrive in the community for internships at Ministik school, and they were “traumatized” by the harrowing drive into town.
“They came in little cars. They’re worried as to whether or not they’ll be able to get out. If you don’t have a truck or SUV, you’re pretty much risking it,” he said.
If you get stuck somewhere in the approximately 100-kilometre stretch of gravel and mud highway leading to Cumberland House, there’s no cell service to call for help.
“You think this has motivated my interns to come work in northern Saskatchewan after seeing that highway? Yeah, absolutely not.”
Cumberland House celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, making it Saskatchewan’s oldest community.
Fosseneuve says his village deserves better, especially during such a milestone year.
“We’re tired of it … Nowhere [else] in Saskatchewan would a highway be allowed to be in that shape, especially the only road in or out,” he said.
Cumberland House residents rely on Highway 123 for all their supplies and services, says deputy mayor Veronica Favel.
“There’s so many services we don’t have in our community that we have to leave for,” she said. “Our medical, our groceries, our household anything …. You name it. We have to leave."
Fosseneuve told CTV News he wants Saskatchewan people to see the status of Highway 123, and he wants the Ministry of Highways to fix it.
In a statement to CTV News on Monday, the Ministry of Highways said it plans to spend about $3.3 million to improve Highway 123 this summer.
The ministry says it’s put a temporary restriction on truck weight to prevent additional damage to the gravel portion of the highway, and it’s working with trucking companies to ensure food, fuel and other key supplies can reach the community.
“This past weekend, the ministry placed about 130 tonnes (metric tons) — or about 15 truck loads — of rock material to strengthen a three kilometre segment of the road south of Cumberland House," the Ministry of Highways said in its emailed statement.
In 2019, the ministry says it completed a project to raise the grade and widen the road for 32 kilometres from Cumberland House and south.
Mackay says he’d like to see the ministry continue this work, raising the grade of the gravel portion and making sure there’s somewhere for water to run off.
Mackay says provincial road workers exacerbated issues on the gravel portion of the highway this spring, when they took out a culvert during some repairs.
He says he doesn’t know why they would take out a culvert during the wettest time of year, instead of waiting for a drier month.
In its statement to CTV on Monday afternoon, the ministry acknowledged it’s been a “challenging spring thaw.”
“The Ministry of Highways appreciates the patience and understanding of all motorists using Highway 123 on route to Cumberland House during what’s been a challenging spring thaw for this road, which has made it soft and challenging for it to handle heavier truck traffic until it dries out.”
Favel thinks forestry companies and SaskPower should also be contributing to keep their vital highway in working shape, since they make healthy profits off lumber and hydroelectric power generated in the area.
“These companies are benefitting, and we’re the ones deep in the ruts,” she said.
Favel says she’d like to see a 10-year plan in place to pave the rest of Highway 123 — paving 10 kilometres a year.
Cumberland House is approximately 450 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian gov't proposes new foreign influence registry as part of wide-spanning new bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is proposing a suite of new measures and law changes aimed at countering foreign interference in Canada, amid extensive scrutiny over past meddling attempts and an ever-evolving threat landscape.
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
Teacher charged in historical sexual assault of Calgary teenage girl
Calgary police have charged a teacher with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
Man banned from owning animals after fatal Calgary dog attack
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine within one year and banned from owning any animal for 15 years.
East-end Ottawa family dealing with massive rat infestation
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with a rat infestation that just won’t go away. Now, after doing everything they can to try to fix the issue, they are pleading with the city to step in and help.
Boeing Starliner capsule's first crewed test flight postponed
The long-awaited first crewed test flight of Boeing's new Starliner space capsule was called off for at least 24 hours over a technical issue that launch teams were unable to resolve in time for the planned Monday night lift-off.
Mediterranean staple may lower your risk of death from dementia, study finds
A daily spoonful of olive oil could lower your risk of dying from dementia, according to a new study by Harvard scientists.
An El Nino-less summer is coming. Here's what that could mean for Canada
As Canadians brace themselves for summer temperatures, forecasters say a weakening El Nino cycle doesn’t mean relief from the heat.
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'Absolutely critical': Looming rail worker strike causing concern for Sask.'s biggest industries
The possibility of a strike by both Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail workers has Saskatchewan's major economic drivers sounding alarms.
-
Hudson's Bay in Regina to close in 2025
The Hudson's Bay department store location at Regina's Cornwall Centre will close its doors in 2025.
-
SaskTel employee caught running cash-for-credits scheme, costs Crown over $6,000
The organization that oversees the province's Crown corporations says that a SaskTel employee was caught taking personal payments in a cash-for-credits scheme.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
-
Butterfly Garden at the Leaf takes flight again after closure
Springtime is here and a popular attraction at The Leaf is undergoing a metamorphosis.
-
Manitoba Court of Appeal dismisses Peter Nygard's appeal of extradition order
The Manitoba Court of Appeal has dismissed Peter Nygard's application for a judicial review of an order to extradite the former fashion mogul to the United States, where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton businesswoman fined, put on house arrest for scamming newcomers
An Ontario woman working in Edmonton has been convicted of defrauding newcomers of tens of thousands of dollars.
-
Alberta Municipalities said it hasn't been given chance to consult on changes to bill
Alberta's municipal affairs minister declined Monday to clarify whether towns and cities would still get their say before changes are made to a contentious bill that gives the province broad authority to fire local councillors.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Alberta Avenue death
A 24-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 44-year-old man in the Alberta Avenue area last Friday.
Calgary
-
Teacher charged in historical sexual assault of Calgary teenage girl
Calgary police have charged a teacher with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
-
'A big help': Relief anticipated with rainfall to break dry spell in southeastern Alberta
Parts of southern Alberta are expecting significant rainfall over the next few days, which is welcome news for farmers.
-
Man banned from owning animals after fatal Calgary dog attack
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine within one year and banned from owning any animal for 15 years.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek suspects in 'street robbery'
Lethbridge police are looking for two people they believe were involved in the 'street robbery' of a senior last week.
-
Southern Alberta animal shelters overrun with abandoned pets
Animal shelters across the province are finding themselves frequently at capacity -- or more.
-
Woman charged in connection with fatal crash
Lethbridge police say impaired driving is to blame in a fatal crash that killed a 25-year-old man on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Kendrick Lamar and Drake gave us an epic hip-hop beef weekend. Here’s what to know
Two of hip-hop’s biggest stars have beef and people are taking sides.
-
'Real despair': High-ranking Toronto police officer felt isolation, mistreatment at TPS pushed her to help officers cheat on exam, lawyer says
The first female Black superintendent in Toronto Police Service history was attempting to diversify the ranks on her own when she helped six constables cheat in a promotions exam, her lawyer told a police tribunal.
-
Ontario MPP asked again to leave Ontario legislature over keffiyeh, Speaker loosens ban
An Ontario MPP was asked again to leave the Ontario legislature on Monday for wearing a keffiyeh, a garment that was banned by the Speaker last month due to its political symbolism.
Ottawa
-
East-end Ottawa family dealing with massive rat infestation
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with a rat infestation that just won’t go away. Now, after doing everything they can to try to fix the issue, they are pleading with the city to step in and help.
-
'He was a nice kid': Sir Guy Carleton students remember teen stabbed to death
Students from Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School have placed roses outside the city building in Nepean where one of their classmates was stabbed on Thursday and later died of his injuries.
-
Ottawa photo radar camera on road connecting Ontario-Quebec issues 7,500 speeding tickets in one month
Newly released statistics show the photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue, between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 7,569 tickets during its first month of operation in March.
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian encampment members say little progress made in meeting with McGill
Pro-Palestinian protesters who have set up an encampment at Montreal's McGill University say they're no closer to taking down their tents after meeting with members of the school administration.
-
'Incendiary objects' found under machinery at future Northvolt site in Quebec, company says
'Incendiary objects' have allegedly been placed under machinery on the site of Northvolt's future battery plant in Monteregie, seriously endangering employees, according to the company.
-
Quebec slow to make changes to child protection system after Granby girl's 2019 killing
It's been five years since a seven year-old girl was killed by her stepmother in Granby, after months of abuse, in the presence of her father who never intervened. The case put Quebec's youth protection system under the microscope. A damning report was supposed to bring about changes but little has changed since.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver high school teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault
A former band teacher at a Vancouver high school has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting one of his former students, CTV News has learned.
-
'It's a huge loss': Owner of flower shop damaged in alleged drunk driving crash speaks out
Jennifer Sullivan planned to spend this week preparing her shop, Special Moments Flowers and Gifts, for Mother's Day, which is one of the busiest days of the year for florists.
-
Stranger tried luring 11-year-old girl in East Vancouver, police say
Police are investigating after a stranger allegedly tried luring an 11-year-old girl in East Vancouver over the weekend.
Kelowna
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court date set for 3 accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three suspects accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year are scheduled to appear in court in Surrey on Tuesday.
-
London Drugs warns new prescriptions can't be filled after cyberattack
London Drugs stores are unable to fill new prescriptions, the chain announced Monday, providing an update on its reopening following a cybersecurity incident.
-
Man and dog rescued after fishing boat sinks near Vancouver Island
A marine salvage operation is underway in U.S. waters off Vancouver Island after a man and his dog were forced to abandon their sinking fishing boat Friday.
London
-
Morgan, Lewis pitch extending winter shelter spaces through July so city can consider year-round proposal
A last ditch effort at city hall might see the doors to Ark Aid Street Mission’s winter homeless shelter remain open past the end of this month.
-
'So scared there's going to be a tragedy': Vacant building in OEV raises concern among residents
Homeowners living near the former McCormick/Beta Brands building are again raising the alarm over a structure that has been vacant for nearly two decades.
-
Jury at abuse case hears children sought refuge at friend's home
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence on Monday that the children at the centre of a sexual abuse case sought refuge at the home of family friends just before they went to police.
Kitchener
-
OPP urge safety as another wrong-way driver spotted on Highway 401
There have been two fatal wrong-way collisions on Highway 401 in the last week, and on Sunday, another driver was seen travelling in the opposite direction near Cambridge, Ont.
-
Stratford resident banned from city property and contacting staff
A couple of Stratford residents claim they have been banned from attending any city owned properties or from speaking with any city staff for three months.
-
Man accused of stealing more than $300K in products from LCBO stores
A Guelph, Ont. man is believed to be responsible for stealing more than $300,000 worth of product from LCBO stores across the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman charged in fatal head-on Highway 17 crash
A 32-year-old northern Ontario woman has been charged in a head-on collision on Highway 17 near Espanola that killed one and seriously injured two others Sunday.
-
City of Timmins launches pilot sharp collection program
When people find drug litter on public property in Timmins, the city wants them to contact Service Timmins.
-
Man charged with child abduction in northern Ont. elects for trial by judge
A Brampton man in his 30s charged with abducting a northern Ontario boy last summer has elected to be tried by a judge without a jury.
Atlantic
-
Concern over speeding in Fredericton neighbourhood grows after 2 teens, young adult killed in crash
Three people – including two teens – are dead, and two others are injured after a crash that has left a greater Fredericton community shaken.
-
IWK looking for missing 17-year-old patient
The IWK Health Centre in Halifax is looking for a 17-year-old patient who has gone missing.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.
-
Evicted from St. John's, N.L. tent city, this man refuses bed in 'disgusting' shelter
A homeless man in Newfoundland says he refuses to sleep in a shelter after workers wearing balaclavas and haz-mat suits tore down a tent encampment in St. John's on Friday.