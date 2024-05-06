Saskatoon Blades superfans excited for game 7 against Moose Jaw Warriors

The Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors are getting ready for what’s sure to be an epic game seven at Sasktel Centre, capping off one of the tightest series in recent history.

Five out of six games have needed overtime to decide a winner, and there have been countless comebacks, highlights, and heart-stopping action throughout.

The playoff run is treating long-standing Blades fans to the best hockey they’ve seen in decades, and they want another round of it.

Joan Dietz has been a Blades fan almost all her life. She was a season ticket holder back in 1977, when the Blades played out of the Saskatoon Arena.

“It had atmosphere,” said Dietz of the old arena. “That’s where the Sutter brothers played, that's where Kelly Hrudey played. So it was a great place to play in, a great place for fans to be at. Mind you, by the end of the game you couldn’t see because they could smoke in there, the donut machine was going, so it was very smoky by the end of the game.”

She’s stuck with the Blades through thick and thin, in good times and in bad. She even billeted players for 10 years. In fact, it was through her love of Blades hockey that she met her husband.

“It was a Blades fan bus, it was for the west coast trip,” said Dietz, of how she met her future husband. “It was for Blades fans to follow Saskatoon around, so that’s where I met Al.”

Brad Sylvester has been a Blades season ticket holder since 1998, and he knew there was something special about this year’s squad. That’s why he and his wife spent the winter following the team for almost every game.

“We spent the winter watching hockey and watching curling,” said Sylvester. “We followed the Blades from January 27th to the 24th of March; we missed two games; both in Brandon, and both for the Scotties and Brier opening weekends.”

Sylvester’s been enjoying how closely matched these two teams are through six thrilling playoff games.

“Some great hockey, especially this series against Moose Jaw, these teams are so tight. It’s a flip of the coin.”

And while the long-time fans are enjoying this playoff run, it’s the younger generation who have shown their creativity and humour through signs popping up all around the rink.

“I think the signs have been awesome, and I think they really add something to the excitement of the game,” said Dietz. “It’s not something that Saskatoon’s known for.”

Sylvester says the signs hit all the right notes without offending anyone.

“That’s in good fun, and everybody sees it. It’s just part of being excited, and the playoffs. I know the players on the opposite team look at it and shake their head and go on, but it’s something to get our fan base riled up a bit and laughing. It’s just fun.”

More than ten thousand fans are expected to pack into Sasktel Centre on Tuesday night, and both super fans had words of encouragement for their favourite team ahead of game seven.

“You’re going to go out and win every single shift,” said Sylvester. “Don’t worry about the big score. Go after every single shift, come off the ice and if you have won your shift, you’ve done your job.”

“Play smart,” said Dietz. “Don’t take any foolish penalties, and have fun out there. Having fun is what it’s about, and making memories. So just play your game.”