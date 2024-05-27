Métis Nation – Sask. creates new treaty document for self-governance
Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN–S) has launched a new treaty document that will set the stage for self-governance.
The document is called Kischi Mashinahikan Ooschi Michif, which translates to "the sacred document of the Métis."
The new modern treaty obligates Canada to recognize MN–S as government and protects its rights to make decisions – that cannot be overruled by the federal government, regardless of a change in political power.
MN–S President Glen McCallum said the document is 150 years in the making.
"We are one very important step closer to fully realizing our inherent right to self-government," McCallum said.
The sacred document guarantees stable funding for MN–S and paves the way for self-jurisdiction over healthcare, family services and education.
"We’re excited. This is our moment as a community. This is our moment for our citizens. This is our moment for our children and grandchildren and future grandchildren. This document will live forever," MN–S Vice President Michelle LeClair told journalists on Monday.
The document must first be supported by MN–S citizens, 75 per cent of citizens must vote yes to ratify the treaty.
MN–S is pursuing its own agreement, after withdrawing from Bill C-53 – an act that would recognize Métis organizations in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan.
MN–S said the "one-size-fits-all approach proposed by the federal government was fundamentally flawed." McCallum said Kischi Mashinahikan Ooschi Michi is uniquely designed for Métis people in Saskatchewan.
MN–S aims to bring the document to Parliament Hill in 2025.
'Repetitive partisan conduct': Conservatives to force vote on ousting Speaker Greg Fergus
The federal Conservatives have advanced a motion that will force MPs to vote on whether to oust Greg Fergus as House of Commons Speaker, after MPs' deputy adjudicator ruled Monday that the Liberal member's allegedly errant partisan event invite required urgent attention.
What a CBSA strike could look like, according to an expert
Slowed or interrupted travel, the passing of goods and significantly restricted borders should be expected if Canadian border workers take upcoming strike action.
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
WATCH Alta. man rescues wild foal trapped on steep cliffside
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
'Decades-long fight': MPs unanimously pass 'anti-scab' legislation
A bill that would ban federal employers from using replacement workers or 'scabs' during lockouts or strikes passed the House of Commons unanimously on Monday.
Netanyahu acknowledges 'tragic mistake' after Rafah strike kills dozens of Palestinians
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Monday that a "tragic mistake" had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and, according to local officials, killed at least 45 people.
Mike Tyson had medical issue on cross-country flight
Boxing legend Mike Tyson required medical attention after experiencing an 'ulcer flare up' toward the end of a cross-country flight Sunday, his representatives confirmed to the New York Post.
81-year-old arrested after police say he terrorized a California neighbourhood with a slingshot
An 81-year-old man who investigators say terrorized a Southern California neighbourhood for years with a slingshot has been arrested, police said.
Why Canada's big grocery stores are under investigation
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
-
Riders return to Regina for remainder of training camp
After their final pre-season matchup against the Edmonton Elks over the weekend, the Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to Regina Monday for the remainder of training camp.
-
Human remains found in Canora, Sask. identified as missing person
Saskatchewan RCMP have successfully identified human remains discovered in the community of Canora.
-
New SaskBuilds Minister appointed following MLA's re-election announcement
MLA for Martinsville-Warman Terry Jenson will now serve as the Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement as well as the Minister responsible for the GTH and the Provincial Archives of Saskatchewan.
-
'It certainly has ramped up': Community centres throughout Winnipeg dealing with uptick in break-ins
Community centres in Winnipeg are ringing alarm bells over what they say is an increase in break-ins.
-
Teen facing multiple assault charges after robbing woman, assaulting police officers
A teenage girl is facing multiple charges after assaulting a female and two officers over the weekend.
-
Manitoba parent sued over 'defamatory' Facebook comments
A Manitoba school division is saying comments made by a parent that were posted on social media are defamatory and untrue in a recently filed lawsuit.
-
Henrique to play in Game 3 of Western Conference final; Hintz a game-time decision
Adam Henrique is set to join the action. Roope Hintz might be doing the same.
-
Stars DJ apologizes for playing La Bamba after Game 2 win over Oilers
The Dallas Stars DJ has apologized for playing La Bamba after the Game 2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
-
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for impaired driving crash that killed Edmonton couple
The man who killed an Edmonton couple in an impaired driving crash will spend more than four years in prison.
-
-
Alleged Calgary drug house shut down by Alberta sheriffs
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Calgary, saying officers were frequently called to the Beddington Heights home because of drug activity.
-
Lobby group says emissions cap would cost oil and gas sector $75B in lost investment
A new report commissioned by an industry lobby group on the federal government's proposed emissions cap stirred up strong reactions from both oil and gas supporters and environmental groups on Monday.
-
Lethbridge gardeners optimistic amid rain, but summer could still see dry conditions
Lethbridge gardeners are hoping the growing season will be better than previously expected, thanks to recent rain.
-
No charges for officers who surveilled Alberta legislature member: watchdog letter
Alberta's police watchdog says there will be no criminal charges for two police officers who broke rules when they surveilled a legislature member.
-
Organizers have high hopes as Lethbridge launches collector and entertainment expo
The entertainment and collector expo in Lethbridge got underway Friday afternoon.
-
Teen was doing homework at family's Mississauga, Ont. restaurant when gunman opened fire: testimony
The 13-year-old sister of a young man killed in the attack on her family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 took the stand in a Brampton courthouse on Monday to describe the terrifying moments of coming under fire.
-
WATCH: Toronto police release video of suspect vehicle after North York Jewish school hit with gunfire
Toronto police have released new surveillance video as they search for two suspects who opened fire on a Jewish girls' school over the weekend.
-
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
-
Tornado watch in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes, Environment Canada says.
-
'Supply chain issues' delaying opening of Rideau Centre police hub: Chief
Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs says the opening of the new Rideau Centre police hub has been delayed because some items needed for the office have not yet arrived.
-
4 suspects face over 500 charges following firearms, drug bust north of Belleville, Ont.
Four people face over 500 charges related to a major drugs and firearms bust in Tyendinaga Township in eastern Ontario.
-
Cutout of Netanyahu hanged from McGill University's Roddick Gates
A hanging image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was allegedly on display for "several hours" outside McGill University on Sunday.
-
WEATHER WARNING Quebec tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm watches in effect
Tornado warnings in three regions of Quebec were downgraded to severe thunderstorm warnings within an hour of them being issued.
-
Cattle rustling comes to Quebec as police investigate suspected theft of entire herd
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an entire herd of about 75 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Eastern Townships region last week.
-
Guilty plea entered in deadly Vancouver home invasion
The second of two men charged in the death of a Vancouver senior during a 2021 home invasion has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
-
Assault suspect rearrested in Surrey more than 3 months after missing court date
Mounties in Surrey say they've rearrested a man who was wanted on multiple charges, including assault and unlawful confinement.
-
B.C. couple felt like they were 'held hostage' by moving company
A nation-wide moving company that threatened to drive away with a Chilliwack, B.C., couple’s furniture, has compensated the customers nearly $1,000.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
-
-
B.C. announces online permit hub to speed up homebuilding across province
The British Columbia government says a new online "hub" will speed up building permit processes across jurisdictions.
-
London police pilot project at Masonville coming to an end
The London police engagement centre at Masonville Mall is coming to an end. Police launched the centre in December as part of a six month pilot project.
-
Councillor suggests Christian Heritage Month being singled out by pausing city hall’s proclamation policy
Official proclamations issued by the City of London are back in the spotlight.
-
Teen cyclist charged for riding on Highway 401
A youth cyclist from Southwest Middlesex in facing multiple charges after riding a bicycle on Highway 401.
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman with incurable cancer pushing province to cover rare cancer drug
A rare cancer treatment could potentially extend the life of an Ontario woman. The problem is, the province won’t approve the pricey drug.
-
Lithium-ion batteries blamed for devastating Cambridge fire
Investigators believe charging lithium-ion batteries sparked a destructive fire at a Cambridge apartment complex.
-
Armed bank robbery reported in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a Cambridge bank.
-
WATCH Video shows head-on collision avoided on Highway 17 in northern Ont.
A commercial driver is facing a list of charges after video surfaces of a scary near miss involving an off-duty officer and a truck full of cattle in northern Ontario last month, police say.
-
-
Two active wildfires remain in northeastern Ontario
As of Monday, there were still two active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed in the region over the weekend.
-
'I am incensed': Specialist, advocate vent frustration over N.B. premier’s post
It’s been three days since New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs lashed out at a sexual health awareness presentation done by Teresa Norris and she’s still upset about it.
-
Maritime weather: Rain, showers, risk of thunderstorms Tuesday
There was not much in the way of wet weather this past weekend in the Maritimes, and more widespread rain and showers are expected Tuesday.
-
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
-
-
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
-
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.