Reconciliation Flag raising in Saskatoon to be 'paused' as organizers review event

A Reconciliation flag raising event will not take place at civic square at the end of the month.

In a letter posted online, Reconciliation Saskatoon says as the city sees more Indigenous people dealing with homelessness and poverty, it’s important to ask if actions being taken are resulting in real change.

“Reconciliation Saskatoon is led by community and the voices of Indigenous Knowledge Keepers and Residential School Survivors. This year, we heard that it is time to revisit this event and make sure it continues to align with the work of Truth and Reconciliation,” the letter reads.

“We are honouring the need for Survivors, Knowledge Keepers, and community members to have time and space to pause, reflect and reconnect. Only then can we move forward in a good way.”

The flag raising has taken place every year since 2016 at the end of May to honour Residential School Survivors and raise awareness about Truth and Reconciliation in the city.

The City of Saskatoon is co-chair of Reconciliation Saskatoon.

In a statement, the City reiterated the message in the letter, adding that Reconciliation Saskatoon is working on a new, four-year strategic plan “to guide its activities and programming to ensure its efforts are moving forward in a good way.”

Reconciliation Saskatoon will continue to organize the Rock Your Roots: Walk for Reconciliation on June 21st.