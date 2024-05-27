Construction on downtown library in Saskatoon to begin in October

The Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) says construction on a new downtown library in Saskatoon will begin in October.

A ground-breaking ceremony at the new site will be held on June 25th, with a community celebration at Frances Morrison Central Library to follow.

“Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) is excited to announce that remediation on the new central library site will begin in July and construction is scheduled to begin in October 2024,” the SPL said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The new library project has come under the microscope over concerns about costs.

Last September, the project was put on pause after bids for the project came in significantly over budget.

The anticipated $134 million library will be funded through SPL's own reserve funds, land sale proceeds, donations and $67.5 million in borrowing, according to SPL.

On Monday, the SPL said it worked closely with its architect and general manager to reduce costs, and remained committed to building the library within its available funding sources and without additional borrowing.

“We are under tremendous budget pressures but we are confident in our ability to deliver the project within or close to the current budget,” the SPL said in a news release.

“I’m extremely proud of everyone who has contributed to the redesign process,” said Beth Cote, SPL’s Interim CEO & Director of Libraries.

“Which has allowed us to maintain the original vision and cultural integrity of this building while moving forward with this project in a financially prudent manner.”