Some systems still down at Co-ops in western Canada following cybersecurity incident

One of the most common stores in western Canada says some of its systems are still down following a cybersecurity incident the company disclosed on Thursday.

In a tweet, Federated Co-op Ltd. confirms the incident has impacted some of its customer-facing systems and could still impact its inventory of certain grocery items.

Co-op first tweeted about the incident on Thursday, saying it was affecting its stores and cardlock fuel stations.

Co-op says there's no current evidence to suggest any customer data has been compromised.

The company says in the event that changes it will take the appropriate action.

Co-op has several stores and gas stations in Canada, with the business mainly operating in the western provinces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024.