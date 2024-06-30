Some systems still down at Co-ops in western Canada following cybersecurity incident

SASKATOON
    One of the most common stores in western Canada says some of its systems are still down following a cybersecurity incident the company disclosed on Thursday.

    In a tweet, Federated Co-op Ltd. confirms the incident has impacted some of its customer-facing systems and could still impact its inventory of certain grocery items.

    Co-op first tweeted about the incident on Thursday, saying it was affecting its stores and cardlock fuel stations.

    Co-op says there's no current evidence to suggest any customer data has been compromised.

    The company says in the event that changes it will take the appropriate action.

    Co-op has several stores and gas stations in Canada, with the business mainly operating in the western provinces.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024.

