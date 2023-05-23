Teen found guilty in stabbing death of Prince Albert father

One of the youths charged in the stabbing death of a Prince Albert man has been found guilty.

The youth, who cannot be named, was one of two teens charged in the death of Barry Pruden.

Pruden was with his daughter, Skye, on May 28, 2022, when the incident happened.

“They stopped briefly at Georgie’s Beer and Wine Store, then carried on their way. Almost immediately, they were accosted by several individuals. Mr. Pruden was stabbed and beaten,” the court document said.

The youth was charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Witnesses and video evidence were used to determine the verdict, the court documents said.

“Video from Georgie’s shows three individuals jog one at a time across the street from the riverside towards the Prudens. According to Skye, there was some brief conversation, then Barry got off his bike and brandished a gardening tool at the group,” the court record said.

Video footage from the courthouse shows about four individuals in an altercation with Pruden and the court document says the group “stalked Mr. Pruden up and down River Street as he walked backwards brandishing his weapon. Although one individual hung back for part of the altercation, at least three actively participated in the attack.”

According to the court record, Pruden stabbed the accused in the hand with the gardening tool, making the teen angry.

“In retaliation, he stabbed Mr. Pruden in the head, chest, and arm,” the court notes medical evidence determined Pruden was stabbed by a single-bladed instrument in his head, below the ear and the top of his shoulder. There were also two stab wounds to his chest, both of which penetrated four layers of clothing and pierced a lung. One of the wounds pierced his heart, the court documents said.

Following the attack, the court document says the teens ran off.

Pruden’s daughter was among those who gave evidence to the court. Skye told CTV News she had run to get help that night, but by the time she got back, the police were already there.

“I didn’t even get to say goodbye to him but he died a hero protecting his own daughter,” she said.

Judge F.M. Daunt said the nature and extent of Pruden’s injuries indicate the youth intended to kill him.

“At the very least, he intended to cause bodily harm he knew likely to cause death and was reckless as to whether death ensued,” Daunt wrote in the court decision.

The youth was declared guilty on May 3.