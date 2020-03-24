SASKATOON -- Shoppers Drug Mart is now providing a virtual care platform for customers to access medical services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pharmacy is partnering with tech company Maple to launch an online service for people wanting to speak with doctors and other health care providers.

"We want to make sure that people have access to health care without having to put themselves, if you’re immunocompromised, elderly or otherwise at risk of going into a doctor’s office, as well, we want to ensure that people are able to get the answers that they need in a timely fashion," said Ian Delmage, pharmacist and owner of Shoppers Drug Mart Lakewood Common.

Right now, the virtual service offers COVID-19 assessments, at which point a physician will ask various questions online via text, audio or video to see if further testing is required.

This service also allows physicians to diagnose and provide prescriptions for minor ailments like bladder infections, skin issues, ear infections and more.

"We tried to find a solution that was going to help Canadians facing the current shortage of medical care and alleviate some of the burden on the healthcare system, so walk-in physicians, hospitals and emergency rooms in particular," Delmage said.

The virtual care service will be available for free on the Shoppers Drug Mart website until March 31.

This isn't the only place providing health services online. North 49 Physical Therapy in Saskatoon is now giving clients the chance to chat with workers over video.

Kregg Ochitwa, owner and physical therapist at North 49, said the clinic has been closed in an effort to practice physical distancing, but that the new video service allows them to provide tips and assessments to clients.

“We can see them and we can see how they’re moving, we can even have them come up close and see different things. They can have their cellphone and show us how they’re moving as well. Then we do an assessment with them, give them some homework and come back in a few days and follow up with them online as well," Ochitwa said.

Saskatoon East Family Physicians does not offer video appointments at this point.

Dr. Dalibor Slavik, part-owner of the practice, said physicians can now conduct consultations over the phone in an effort to decrease the amount of walk-in- patients.

"You don't want a patient sick in a waiting room with other people who might be infected with this infection. Second of all, obviously to protect the physicians. If the physicians get sick and they can't work, well it compounds the problem," he said.