

Shawn Churchill, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- A second suspect in the Tiki Laverdiere homicide has been committed to Court of Queens Bench for trial.

Nikita Cook, who is facing charges that include first degree murder and kidnapping, will stand trial by judge and jury. No date for that trial has been set. The next pretrial date is Dec. 20.

Brent Checkosis has already been committed to stand trial for accessory to murder and other charges.

Checkosis was seriously injured in a stabbing at Saskatoon Provincial Corrections Centre in August.

Eight people face charges in Laverdiere's death.

The 25-year-old was reported missing May 12 and her body was discovered outside North Battleford in July.