The man seriously injured in a stabbing at the Saskatoon Provincial Corrections Centre is one of the eight people accused in the death of Tiki Laverdiere.

Brent Checkosis, 18, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to her murder, interfering with a body and vehicle theft.

He remains in hospital after being stabbed Aug. 22 at the jail.

Two inmates were arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Kihiw Fourstar, 18, and Jesse McKenzie, 23, appeared Tuesday morning at Saskatoon Provincial Court.

Checkosis is one of eight people charged in the death of Laverdiere. Five are facing first degree murder charges.

Laverdiere went missing from North Battleford in April and police confirmed on July 16 that they had found her remains.