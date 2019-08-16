Timeline: A look at the Tiki Laverdiere homicide investigation
Nikita Sandra Cook of the Onion Lake Cree Nation is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping in the murder of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere. Supplied: RCMP
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 4:08PM CST
Edmonton police have arrested a woman charged in connection with the death of Tiki Laverdiere.
Nikita Sandra Cook, of Onion Lake Cree Nation, was caught in Edmonton on Thursday without incident, according to a news release.
She is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping. She was wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.
Cook is set to make her first court appearance in Provincial Court in North Battleford on Monday Aug 19 at 9:30 am.
In total, eight people have been charged in connection with Laverdiere’s death.