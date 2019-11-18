SASKATOON -- A Martensville man has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death following a crash that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl.

Anthony McClelland also pleaded guilty to two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm. 

On Dec. 21. Last year  McLelland was driving a vehicle that sideswiped a truck near the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 305 near Warman. 

Sophie Schnurr was a passenger in the truck McLelland hit. She died of her injuries. 

He will be sentenced March 19.