SASKATOON -- A Martensville man has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death following a crash that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl.

Anthony McClelland also pleaded guilty to two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

On Dec. 21. Last year McLelland was driving a vehicle that sideswiped a truck near the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 305 near Warman.

Sophie Schnurr was a passenger in the truck McLelland hit. She died of her injuries.

He will be sentenced March 19.