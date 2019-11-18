Man pleads guilty in crash that killed 11-year-old girl near Warman
The Schnurr family. A 2018 car crash claimed the life of Sophie Schnurr, 11, and injured Grace Schnurr. (GoFundMe photo)
Published Monday, November 18, 2019 9:14AM CST
SASKATOON -- A Martensville man has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death following a crash that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl.
Anthony McClelland also pleaded guilty to two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.
On Dec. 21. Last year McLelland was driving a vehicle that sideswiped a truck near the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 305 near Warman.
Sophie Schnurr was a passenger in the truck McLelland hit. She died of her injuries.
He will be sentenced March 19.